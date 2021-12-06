Middletown nurse accused of stealing, using senior housing resident’s seizure medication

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A nurse is facing felony drug theft charges after allegedly stealing and using a resident’s seizure medication.

Jenna Combs was working at Otterbein SeniorLife in Middletown on July 26, 2019, when she stole a resident’s Gabapentin, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Combs allegedly then used the medication, the prosecutor said. Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant medicine made to help control certain types of seizures in people who have epilepsy, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Two nurse assistants found Combs sleeping during her shift, Fornshell said.

When they were finally able to wake her up, Combs’ speech was slurred, and she had glazed eyes, the prosecutor said.

Otterbein Middletown SeniorLife subsequently fired Combs, according to Fornshell.

She was indicted on a charge of theft of drugs, court documents show.

