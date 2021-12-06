Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Middletown nurse accused of stealing, using senior housing resident’s seizure medication

Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant medicine made to help control certain types of seizures in...
Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant medicine made to help control certain types of seizures in people who have epilepsy, according to the Mayo Clinic.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A nurse is facing felony drug theft charges after allegedly stealing and using a resident’s seizure medication.

Jenna Combs was working at Otterbein SeniorLife in Middletown on July 26, 2019, when she stole a resident’s Gabapentin, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Combs allegedly then used the medication, the prosecutor said. Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant medicine made to help control certain types of seizures in people who have epilepsy, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Two nurse assistants found Combs sleeping during her shift, Fornshell said.

When they were finally able to wake her up, Combs’ speech was slurred, and she had glazed eyes, the prosecutor said.

Otterbein Middletown SeniorLife subsequently fired Combs, according to Fornshell.

She was indicted on a charge of theft of drugs, court documents show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they arrested 18-year-old De'Eric Hale and have charged him with murder.
Man arrested after fatal shooting in West Price Hill, police say
Police arrested Raymond Hicks, 31, after a five-hour standoff occurred in Boone County.
Man arrested during SWAT situation in Boone County
Impairment is a factor in a fatal crash that shut down southbound Interstate 75 near the...
Fatal I-75 crash involving semi, police say
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese announces final parish reorganization plan
Two Tri-State families celebrate unique births
Husband catches newborn one-handed as wife delivers on way to hospital

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Police were at Talawanda Middle School due to a report of 13-year-old being touched by a teacher.
Talawanda Middle School teacher on paid administrative after student reports “unprofessional behavior”
Graeter's Strawberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Graeter’s Ice Cream earns national recognition
Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown is the suspect in an attempted robbery in Butler County.
87-year-old woman robbed in Butler County, witness catches suspect