Middletown woman, 72, robbed after giving stranger a ride, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of robbing the person who gave her a ride home from a Middletown grocery store.

It happened, according to Middletown police, sometime on Saturday.

The victim, a 72-year-old woman, allegedly gave Brittany Gaba, 33, a ride from Meijer’s to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Burbank Avenue four miles away. The 11-minute car trip would have taken more than an hour on foot.

The victim did not know Gaba prior to offering her a ride, according to police.

When they got to the apartment complex, police say Gaba grabbed the victim’s purse and tried to run away.

During the struggle for the purse, the victim sustained unspecified injuries. Gaba eventually succeeded in fleeing on foot, police say.

Officers reportedly found the 72-year-old shortly aftward sitting on the ground, hysterical and with visible marks and injuries to her face.

On Monday officers identified and located Gaba in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue.

Gaba is currently at Middletown City Jail on a robbery charge.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Middletown Police Det. Trey Porter at 513.425.7796.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.