Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Middletown woman, 72, robbed after giving stranger a ride, police say

This good deed ended violently.
Brittany Gaba
Brittany Gaba(Middletown Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of robbing the person who gave her a ride home from a Middletown grocery store.

It happened, according to Middletown police, sometime on Saturday.

The victim, a 72-year-old woman, allegedly gave Brittany Gaba, 33, a ride from Meijer’s to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Burbank Avenue four miles away. The 11-minute car trip would have taken more than an hour on foot.

The victim did not know Gaba prior to offering her a ride, according to police.

When they got to the apartment complex, police say Gaba grabbed the victim’s purse and tried to run away.

During the struggle for the purse, the victim sustained unspecified injuries. Gaba eventually succeeded in fleeing on foot, police say.

Officers reportedly found the 72-year-old shortly aftward sitting on the ground, hysterical and with visible marks and injuries to her face.

On Monday officers identified and located Gaba in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue.

Gaba is currently at Middletown City Jail on a robbery charge.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Middletown Police Det. Trey Porter at 513.425.7796.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they arrested 18-year-old De'Eric Hale and have charged him with murder.
Man arrested after fatal shooting in West Price Hill, police say
Police arrested Raymond Hicks, 31, after a five-hour standoff occurred in Boone County.
Man arrested during SWAT situation in Boone County
Impairment is a factor in a fatal crash that shut down southbound Interstate 75 near the...
Fatal I-75 crash involving semi, police say
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese announces final parish reorganization plan
Angel Green
Woman charged with weekend stabbing

Latest News

Elsmere teen gives away winter clothing, food, and toys to people in need at her own birthday...
Northern Kentucky teen uses 16th birthday party to help others
Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant medicine made to help control certain types of seizures in...
Middletown nurse accused of stealing, using senior housing resident’s seizure medication
A Talawanda Middle School teacher is on paid administrative leave.
Talawanda Middle School teacher on paid administrative reports of ‘unprofessional behavior’
Graeter's Strawberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Graeter’s Ice Cream earns national recognition