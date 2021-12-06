Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: Rainfall and heavy winds possible

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day begins Sunday at midnight and goes into Monday.

Scattered showers will continue overnight and temperatures hovering in the mild upper 50s. Heavier rainfall is expected after midnight with the possibility for early morning thunderstorms early Monday morning.

Sunday night and Monday will be windy with gusts possible to 45 mph in spots.

Rain and wind will impact the start of the morning commute. The rain is expected to taper off around 9:00 a.m., but the wind gusts will continue into late afternoon.

Morning temperatures will drop from the 50s on Monday morning into the 30s before sunset.

According to FOX19 NOW meteorologist Olga Breese, days like this - warmer in the morning and cooler in the afternoon - are slangily called “upside-down” days.

You can submit weather photos to us:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal crash on I-75 South near Roselawn Saturday morning.
One dead after I-75 crash involving tractor-trailer, police say
Police arrested Raymond Hicks, 31, after a five-hour standoff occurred in Boone County.
Man arrested during SWAT situation in Boone County
Laura Morand and Paul McGee
Attorney argues for innocence of CPS teacher arrested on drug charges
Two Tri-State families celebrate unique births
Husband catches newborn one-handed as wife delivers on way to hospital
Police say they arrested 18-year-old De'Eric Hale and have charged him with murder.
Man arrested after fatal shooting in West Price Hill, police say

Latest News

logo
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day
Rain Moves In Later Today
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
logo
Rain and wind Sunday night into Monday