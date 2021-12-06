Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: Rainfall and heavy winds possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day begins Sunday at midnight and goes into Monday.

Scattered showers will continue overnight and temperatures hovering in the mild upper 50s. Heavier rainfall is expected after midnight with the possibility for early morning thunderstorms early Monday morning.

Sunday night and Monday will be windy with gusts possible to 45 mph in spots.

Rain and wind will impact the start of the morning commute. The rain is expected to taper off around 9:00 a.m., but the wind gusts will continue into late afternoon.

Morning temperatures will drop from the 50s on Monday morning into the 30s before sunset.

According to FOX19 NOW meteorologist Olga Breese, days like this - warmer in the morning and cooler in the afternoon - are slangily called “upside-down” days.

You can submit weather photos to us:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.