Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

Rainy and windy overnight
By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered showers will continue overnight and temperatures hovering in the mild upper 50s. Heavier rainfall expected after midnight with the possibility for early morning thunderstorms early Monday morning.

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Sunday night and Monday will be windy with gusts possible to 45 mph in spots. Rain and wind will impact the start of the morning commute. While the rain is expected to taper off by about 9 a.m., the wind gusts will continue into late afternoon.

Morning temperatures will tumble from the 50s on Monday morning into the 30s before sunset. In meteorological slang we call days that are warmer in the morning and cooler in the afternoon, “upside down” days.

Rain and wind Sunday night into Monday