Northern Kentucky teen uses 16th birthday party to help others

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old decided to help those in her community at her birthday party rather than collecting gifts for herself.

Destiny Owen just celebrated her 16th birthday with a party at the Elsmere Senior Center.

Instead of asking people to bring gifts for her, she collected toys, clothes, and food to giveaway to her neighbors at her party.

The city of Elsmere donated the space for the party, and several non-profits including, the Freestore Foodbank, United We Stand, United Christian Volunteers, and Community Heroes, donated items.

Destiny also wrapped toys to give to the younger kids who attended the party.

Destiny’s mom Serena says Destiny has gone through her own struggles and this is a way for her to give back to others.

She’s been volunteering in her community since she was a child with the Girl Scouts and other organizations.

Serena hopes others will be inspired by her daughter’s selfless actions.

“Take time just like Destiny said,” Serena adds, “Helping is healing and we’re all going through things. And to just be encouraged because when you help others you bring joy, light, and love to them. And that helps heal your heart and helps you heal.”

Destiny’s actual birthday is later this month.

She said all she wants to do for her sweet 16 is help people, but she would not mind getting a car.

Destiny was able to collect enough coats to have another donation drive later this month.

The Freestore Foodbank is also going to have food boxes available. They will be delivering food and coats to her neighborhood in Elsmere on Dec. 20.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.