Pedestrian struck in St. Bernard

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck in St. Bernard and taken to a hospital early Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on East Ross Avenue near Klein Street.

East Ross Avenue is closed until further notice.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.