Police discover loaded gun after arresting teen in Mt. Healthy

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) -Mt. Heathy officers discovered a loaded gun after arresting a 15-year-old in Mt. Healthy Saturday.

Police say that they were at the Clovernook Apartments around 5:30 p.m. when one of them saw two people standing in the middle of Adams Road obstructing traffic.

The officers walked up to them and removed them from the street. The 15-year-old fled on foot during the investigation and led the officers on a chase.

Police were able to catch up to the 15-year-old and the teenager was arrested.

A loaded gun was discovered, officers said. It is unclear where it was found nor why there was a loaded gun.

The gun was entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Network (NIBIN) to see if the gun had been used in other offences, officers said.

Police say that the 15-year-old is held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.