Talawanda Middle School teacher on paid administrative after student reports “unprofessional behavior”

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Talawanda Middle School teacher is on paid administrative leave after a student reported unprofessional behavior with the teacher, according to the Chair of Talawanda Schools Holli Marsch.

Oxford police say they were called to the school on Wednesday because a staff member touched a student under 13 years old.

It is unclear as to what happened or when it allegedly happened.

“The district takes all allegations seriously. The safety and well being of students remains the highest priority of the Talawanda School District,” Chair of Talawanda Schools Holli Marsch said in a statement Monday.

Officers say that the victim is not injured.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

