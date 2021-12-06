Celebration of Lights
Deadline moved up to buy tickets to watch Bearcats in playoffs

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko, center, celebrates with teammates after...
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko, center, celebrates with teammates after intercepting Houston quarterback Clayton Tune during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Applications for tickets to watch the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats College Football Playoff semifinal game against No. 1 Alabama has been moved up to Dec. 10.

Cincinnati Athletics officials say the deadline was changed due to high demand and the number of applications already in for tickets. for the Cotton Bowl, which is Dec. 31, and the National Championship game, which is Jan. 20.

The link to request tickets will be live until 5 p.m. EST on Friday.

Ticket requests may also be made through the Bearcats Ticket Office at 1-877-CATS-TIX or 513-566-CATS.

Fans will be alerted whether or not they have received tickets no later than Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Three marketplaces also say they have tickets available.

Seat Geek has the lowest listed price at $131/ticket.

StubHub’s cheapest ticket for the New Year’s Eve game is $133 per ticket.

Some tickets, those with suite access, range from $4,000 all the way up to $29,000 across the two websites.

TickPick is listing a $133 ticket to get in to see the Bearcats take on the Crimson Tide.

For fans who can’t make the trip, the game will be on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

UC’s AAC Championship win earned them their first trip to the College Football Playoff in school history.

If the Bearcats wins, they will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia in the national championship in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

