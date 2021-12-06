Tickets for UC’s College Football Playoff semifinal game now available

ARLINGTON, Texas (WXIX) - Tickets are on sale for the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats College Football Playoff semifinal game against No. 1 Alabama.

Three marketplaces have tickets listed for about the same prices.

Seat Geek has the lowest listed price, by $1, at $121/ticket.

StubHub’s cheapest ticket for the New Year’s Eve game is $122 per ticket.

Some tickets, those with suite access, range from $4,000 all the way up to $29,000 across the two websites.

TickPick is listing a $133 ticket to get in to see the Bearcats take on the Crimson Tide.

Get-in price for the New Year's Six:



Orange Bowl (Michigan vs. Georgia): $729*



Rose Bowl (OSU vs. Utah): $388



Fiesta Bowl (Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State): $168



Cotton Bowl (Alabama vs. Cincinnati): $133*



Sugar Bowl (Baylor vs. Ole Miss): $118



Peach Bowl (Pitt vs. MSU): $63 — TickPick 🎟️ (@TickPick) December 6, 2021

Fans can also put in for a ticket request through the Bearcats Ticket Office.

The link to request tickets is live until Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Now, for the fans who can’t make the trip, the game will be on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

UC’s AAC Championship win earned them their first trip to the College Football Playoff in school history.

If the Bearcats wins, they will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia in the national championship in Indianapolis.

