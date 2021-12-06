Celebration of Lights
Tickets for UC’s College Football Playoff semifinal game now available

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The most positive development at the latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff was that the people involved agreed to keep talking. There is no firm date for the next meeting, but there is one regularly schedule for January around the College Football Playoff championship game. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (WXIX) - Tickets are on sale for the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats College Football Playoff semifinal game against No. 1 Alabama.

Three marketplaces have tickets listed for about the same prices.

Seat Geek has the lowest listed price, by $1, at $121/ticket.

StubHub’s cheapest ticket for the New Year’s Eve game is $122 per ticket.

Some tickets, those with suite access, range from $4,000 all the way up to $29,000 across the two websites.

TickPick is listing a $133 ticket to get in to see the Bearcats take on the Crimson Tide.

Fans can also put in for a ticket request through the Bearcats Ticket Office.

The link to request tickets is live until Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Now, for the fans who can’t make the trip, the game will be on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

UC’s AAC Championship win earned them their first trip to the College Football Playoff in school history.

If the Bearcats wins, they will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia in the national championship in Indianapolis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

