UC gear flying off the shelves, excitement level ‘extremely high’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati Bearcats are the first team outside a Power Five conference to make the College Football Playoff—and the fans are loving it.

Just go to Dubois Bookstore in Clifton, where the merch is flying off the shelves.

“I walk down the street, and everyone’s talking about it,” said UC freshman student Kirsten Fridley. “I don’t think anyone is talking about anything else.”

That excitement is translating onto dollars at Dubois.

“Excitement level is extremely high,” said General Manager JD Dubois. “I think we beat everyone locally to the undefeated gameday tees, so we’re excited. The fans are excited.”

Dubois says his team placed apparel orders the moment the game against Houston ended on Saturday.

“It’s moving quickly,” he said. “We have a lot coming. This was just the initial batch of stuff, and we’re getting a lot more over the next few days.”

With business still snapping back into from the pandemic, Dubois says the Bearcats’ undefeated season couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We were able to get a lot of new inventory, and we’ve been having some inventory shortages, but this has really helped make up for it,” he said.

The Bearcats take on the Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

