Update: Police locate missing 2-year-old

Courdasia English
Courdasia English(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they located a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier Monday morning.

Courdasia English was confirmed to be found by 10:30 a.m.

Police searched by foot, patrol vehicle, and helicopter when they were told she was last seen in the 4900 block of Winneste Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

