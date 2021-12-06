Update: Police locate missing 2-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they located a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier Monday morning.

Courdasia English was confirmed to be found by 10:30 a.m.

Police searched by foot, patrol vehicle, and helicopter when they were told she was last seen in the 4900 block of Winneste Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

