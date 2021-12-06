Update: Police locate missing 2-year-old
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they located a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier Monday morning.
Courdasia English was confirmed to be found by 10:30 a.m.
Police searched by foot, patrol vehicle, and helicopter when they were told she was last seen in the 4900 block of Winneste Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
