Van Gogh Immersive Experience comes to Cincinnati

The Van Gogh Experience is coming to Cincinnati in June 2022.
The Van Gogh Experience is coming to Cincinnati in June 2022.
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Artists and fans in the Cincinnati area will soon be able to immerse themselves in Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings.

In June 2022, visitors will immerse into his artwork through virtual reality, 360-projections, and 15,000 square feet screens of the Dutch artist’s paintings at all-digital The Van Gogh Immersive Experience.

Visitors will also take a journey through Van Gogh’s life and see the inspiration behind eight of his most famous paintings, such as “A Starry Night” and “Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles.”

The virtual reality experience is a 10-minute journey guiding visitors through “A Day in the Life of the Artist.”

Visitors can expect to spend between 60 and 75 minutes at the interactive museum.

Organizers Exhibition Hub and Fever have not revealed the location at this time.

Tickets start at $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children. They will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience has made its way through several cities in the nation and throughout the world, including New York, Boston, Berlin, London, and Beijing.

