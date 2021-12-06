Celebration of Lights
Caught on Cam: Firefighters save pup from ‘massive’ house fire

After three hours of battling the blaze, crews heard a bark from inside the house.
By Andrea Medina
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A beloved dog is alive after the fire that destroyed its owners’ home thanks to some remarkable teamwork from local firefighters.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in a home on South Branch in Harrison.

Firefighters from Harrison, Colerain Crosby Township and other jurisdictions joined. The crews battled the flames for nearly three hours.

Crosby Fire Safety Officer Doug Moore says the fire was “so massive” with part of the roof already caving in that it seemed there was no way anyone could have made it out.

But hours into the fight, as crews were at work on some of the hot spots, Moore says he heard a bark from inside the home.

“No one was expecting that, hours in to find a dag saying, ‘Come get me!’” said Harrison Fire Lt. Andrew Robben.

The dog, according to Robben, had hidden beneath a table as the roof had collapsed around him.

“This area happened to have a window open,” Robben said, “so he had oxygen and protection from the collapse, so it was a perfect scenario.”

A perfect scenario that turned into a remarkable rescue, as firefighters from every jurisdiction on scene worked together to get the pup out.

He did suffer some burns to his paws and inhaled some smoke, but he got some oxygen and is expected to make a full recovery.

Robben says the homeowners were extremely grateful.

“It was a miracle, and it was cool to see the end result,” he said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

