Winter weather driving tips

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain, snow, sleet and fog are a factor in more than 1.1 million police-reported crashes, 425,000 injuries and 5,100 traffic deaths each year, according to AAA.

Rain was the top adverse weather condition for traffic crashes.

Rain coupled with high winds can create a very hazardous situation on the roads.

Drivers should consider leaving for their destination early to give themselves time to navigate the roads in these conditions.

Speeding in bad weather conditions is a “recipe for disaster,” AAA says.

Here’s some reminders as you head out on your morning commute:

See and be Seen: Make sure all headlights, tail lights, brake lights and turn signals are properly functioning so other drivers will see you during downpours. Turn on your headlights whenever you drive in inclement weather.

Slow Down and Leave Room: Reduce the chance of hydroplaning by slowing down while driving. Also, allow ample stopping distance between cars by increasing following distance of the vehicle in front of you.

Avoid Cruise Control: To prevent loss of traction, the driver may need to reduce the car’s speed by lifting off the accelerator, which cannot be accomplished when cruise control is engaged. Avoiding cruise control will allow the driver more options to choose from when responding to a potential loss of traction situation, thus maximizing safety.

Keep both hands on the wheel: Sudden wind gusts can push and pull vehicles making it difficult to stay in the lane and even on the road.

Stay away from trucks and buses: High-profile vehicles pose a tipping threat on the road and need room to navigate the roads.

Responding to a Skid: Do not panic if the vehicle begins to skid. Instead, remain calm and continue to look and steer in the direction you are traveling. In addition, avoid slamming on the brakes as this will further upset the vehicle’s balance and make it harder to control.

