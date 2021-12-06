Woman charged with weekend stabbing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A College Hill woman faces charges in a weekend stabbing.

Angel Green, 36, was arrested early Saturday on a felonious assault charge.

She stabbed a male victim several times while he was laying down, causing serious physical harm,

Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint.

A motive in the alleged attack was not disclosed.

Green is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

