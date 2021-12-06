Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Woman charged with weekend stabbing

Angel Green
Angel Green(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A College Hill woman faces charges in a weekend stabbing.

Angel Green, 36, was arrested early Saturday on a felonious assault charge.

She stabbed a male victim several times while he was laying down, causing serious physical harm,
Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint.

A motive in the alleged attack was not disclosed.

Green is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they arrested 18-year-old De'Eric Hale and have charged him with murder.
Man arrested after fatal shooting in West Price Hill, police say
Police arrested Raymond Hicks, 31, after a five-hour standoff occurred in Boone County.
Man arrested during SWAT situation in Boone County
Impairment is a factor in a fatal crash that shut down southbound Interstate 75 near the...
Fatal I-75 crash involving semi, police say
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese announces final parish reorganization plan
Two Tri-State families celebrate unique births
Husband catches newborn one-handed as wife delivers on way to hospital

Latest News

A Republican congressman from Kentucky is coming under fire from some of his colleagues after...
Kentucky Congressman criticized for tweeting Christmas photo of family with guns
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Heavy rain, gusty winds, falling temps: Timeline
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese announces final parish reorganization plan
Archdioceses of Cincinnati lay out final reconstruction plan
Archdioceses of Cincinnati lay out final reconstruction plan