Anderson High School senior passes away

ANDERSON, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Hills School District Superintendent Scot Prebles announced the passing of a senior at Anderson High School.

The school announced Brock Vogel passed away early Tuesday morning.

The cause of Vogel’s death is under investigation.

Vogel attended Forest Hills Schools throughout his childhood, Prebles said. He was on the wrestling and football team.

“Brock’s parents gave me permission to share his name and the news of his death; however, they also requested privacy and instructed the district to focus on supporting our students and families,” Prebles said in a letter to families.

Prebles said the district is utilizing their Traumatic Event Crisis Intervention Team which includes support from district staff, school counselors, school psychologists and other mental health professionals.

“Our FHSD TECIP team has a plan to address the immediate needs of students and staff and will do so on an ongoing basis through this difficult time,” the superintendent said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

“Out of respect for the student and his family, the FHSD will not issue further comment at this time and we ask that you please allow the family its privacy. Forest Hills School District sends out heartfelt condolences to all family members and friends of the student,” the district said.

