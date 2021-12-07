Cincinnati driver, 60, killed in weekend crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 60-year-old Cincinnati man died in a crash over the weekend on the city’s west side, police say.

David Yarbrough of Bond Hill was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

He was taken there after his 2001 Honda Civil went through the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Queen City Avenue and struck a retaining wall about 6:38 p.m., police said in a news release early Tuesday.

Yarbrough was not wearing a seatbelt.

Excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

