Delta, American Airlines add flights, seats to get Bearcats fans to CFP

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Delta and American Airlines are adding seats and flights to get Bearcats fans to Arlington, Texas, in time to see UC make history.

Following the No. 4 Bearcats AAC Championship win on Saturday, fans started looking online for ways to get to the College Football Playoff semifinal game on New Year’s Eve.

“Delta is offering a new flight that will serve Dec. 30 and comes back on Jan. 1,” said CVG Spokesperson Mindy Kershner. “Those tickets are on sale now and then American is adding capacity for their flights that will run thru the 29th to Jan. 2. So, those tickets will go on sale this Sunday.”

It is going to cost a pretty penny to get to Dallas to see the Bearcats in action, but UC fans will have something to smile about if they beat No. 1 Alabama.

Tickets are on sale for the Bearcats College game against Alabama.

Three marketplaces have tickets listed for about the same prices.

Seat Geek has the lowest listed price, by $1, at $121/ticket.

StubHub’s cheapest ticket for the New Year’s Eve game is $122 per ticket.

Some tickets, those with suite access, range from $4,000 up to $29,000 across the two websites.

Fans can also put in for a ticket request through the Bearcats Ticket Office.

The link to request tickets is live until Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. EST.

