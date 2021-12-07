Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Snow could impact Wednesday morning commute

(KBJR/CBS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow will start falling late Tuesday night around the Tri-State but the drivers may see the impact Wednesday morning.

Light snow will fall Tuesday evening and overnight with only minor accumulations.

An isolated spot or two could get 1″ of accumulation but most areas will receive less than 0.50″ and many will get just a few flakes.

Hour-by-hour forecast, live radar

Because the ground is warm, most of the snow will melt as it lands on paved areas.

Elevated surfaces like bridge decks may see a few icy patches as some re-freezing takes place overnight. Isolated icy patches are the only problem we expect in the area.

Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s.

The warming trend will continue with temperatures in the 60s by week’s end.

You can stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the FOX19 First Alert Weather app. To download, use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first accumulating snow of the season is coming to the Tri-State
Snow is coming: Timeline
Angel Green
Woman charged with weekend stabbing
Video released after deputy attacked by inmate in Kenton County
Inmate assaults deputy at Kenton County Jail: VIDEO
Abigail Williams and Liberty German
Police announce new lead in double murder of Indiana teens
The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Kentucky Congressman criticized for tweeting Christmas photo of family with guns

Latest News

Abigail Williams and Liberty German
Court docs link child porn suspect, police investigation of slain Indiana girls
Kaleb Tooson was convicted and sentenced Tuesday for the murder of 25-year-old Riah Milton,...
Man sentenced for role in 2020 Butler County murder
The city filed the second nuisance lawsuit against Galla Park on Nov. 9.
Galla Park faces second legal battle with City of Cincinnati
Forest Hills Schools announced the death of Brock Vogel on Tuesday.
Anderson High School senior passes away