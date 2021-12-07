First Alert Weather Day: Snow could impact Wednesday morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow will start falling late Tuesday night around the Tri-State but the drivers may see the impact Wednesday morning.

Light snow will fall Tuesday evening and overnight with only minor accumulations.

An isolated spot or two could get 1″ of accumulation but most areas will receive less than 0.50″ and many will get just a few flakes.

Because the ground is warm, most of the snow will melt as it lands on paved areas.

Elevated surfaces like bridge decks may see a few icy patches as some re-freezing takes place overnight. Isolated icy patches are the only problem we expect in the area.

Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s.

The warming trend will continue with temperatures in the 60s by week’s end.

