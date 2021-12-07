Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Galla Park faces second legal battle with City of Cincinnati

The city filed the second nuisance lawsuit against Galla Park on Nov. 9.
The city filed the second nuisance lawsuit against Galla Park on Nov. 9.
By Andrea Medina
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Galla Park, a restaurant at The Banks, is facing its second nuisance lawsuit from the City of Cincinnati for the second time in seven months.

The 64-page lawsuit alleges that fights and underage drinking have continued at the bar and restaurant even after a settlement agreement was reached with the city back in April.

Galla Park’s attorney Charles Ashdown says the restaurant has been actively striving to meet the terms of their arrangement, but there have been some hiccups.

Galla Park was to eliminate its dance floor, rebrand as a gastropub, close by 8 p.m. on Sundays as part of the agreement.

The agreement also called for the restaurant to maintain repeated check-ins with Cincinnati police to stay open.

Galla Park at The Banks to rebrand as part of city lawsuit settlement

“We recognize that we have to continually strive to meet the terms of the settlement agreement we reached with the city earlier this year, and we will do that,” Ashdown said.

The city filed the second nuisance lawsuit against Galla Park on Nov. 9.

According to the suit, the business “regularly operated past 8:00 p.m. on Sunday nights.”

Ashdown says on two occasions they kept their doors open past 8 p.m. because of Reds and Bengals home games. He says they misread the settlement agreement and later realized they are only able to stay open late if the sporting events started after 4 p.m.

The lawsuit also includes a picture and claims that ”on or about Aug. 23, 2021, several of the Galla Park employees, including their then general manager, engaged in a series of brawls.”

Ashdown says a fight did happen inside, but it was after they closed up for the night. He also says a manager was confronting an employee about no more drinking on the job. Both were fired, the attorney said.

There are also allegations that a bartender served alcohol to minors around Sept. 19 and Oct. 10.

According to Ashdown, he believes it wasn’t customers buying underage booze, but instead undercover people that were sent by Cincinnati police’s vice squad.

There haven’t been any convictions yet.

Ashdown also says Galla Park has made changes since these incidents.

Per the city’s request, they have been carding everyone at the door and table.

“We have been a responsive and responsible operator,” Ashdown said.

FOX19 NOW has contacted the city solicitor for comment but has not heard back yet.

Galla Park remains open, and the case is set to be heard in February.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first accumulating snow of the season is coming to the Tri-State
Snow is coming: Timeline
Angel Green
Woman charged with weekend stabbing
Video released after deputy attacked by inmate in Kenton County
Inmate assaults deputy at Kenton County Jail: VIDEO
Abigail Williams and Liberty German
Police announce new lead in double murder of Indiana teens
The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Kentucky Congressman criticized for tweeting Christmas photo of family with guns

Latest News

Abigail Williams and Liberty German
Court docs link child porn suspect, police investigation of slain Indiana girls
First Alert Weather Day: Snow could impact Wednesday morning commute
Kaleb Tooson was convicted and sentenced Tuesday for the murder of 25-year-old Riah Milton,...
Man sentenced for role in 2020 Butler County murder
Forest Hills Schools announced the death of Brock Vogel on Tuesday.
Anderson High School senior passes away