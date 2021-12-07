Galla Park faces second legal battle with City of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Galla Park, a restaurant at The Banks, is facing its second nuisance lawsuit from the City of Cincinnati for the second time in seven months.

The 64-page lawsuit alleges that fights and underage drinking have continued at the bar and restaurant even after a settlement agreement was reached with the city back in April.

Galla Park’s attorney Charles Ashdown says the restaurant has been actively striving to meet the terms of their arrangement, but there have been some hiccups.

Galla Park was to eliminate its dance floor, rebrand as a gastropub, close by 8 p.m. on Sundays as part of the agreement.

The agreement also called for the restaurant to maintain repeated check-ins with Cincinnati police to stay open.

“We recognize that we have to continually strive to meet the terms of the settlement agreement we reached with the city earlier this year, and we will do that,” Ashdown said.

The city filed the second nuisance lawsuit against Galla Park on Nov. 9.

According to the suit, the business “regularly operated past 8:00 p.m. on Sunday nights.”

Ashdown says on two occasions they kept their doors open past 8 p.m. because of Reds and Bengals home games. He says they misread the settlement agreement and later realized they are only able to stay open late if the sporting events started after 4 p.m.

The lawsuit also includes a picture and claims that ”on or about Aug. 23, 2021, several of the Galla Park employees, including their then general manager, engaged in a series of brawls.”

Ashdown says a fight did happen inside, but it was after they closed up for the night. He also says a manager was confronting an employee about no more drinking on the job. Both were fired, the attorney said.

There are also allegations that a bartender served alcohol to minors around Sept. 19 and Oct. 10.

According to Ashdown, he believes it wasn’t customers buying underage booze, but instead undercover people that were sent by Cincinnati police’s vice squad.

There haven’t been any convictions yet.

Ashdown also says Galla Park has made changes since these incidents.

Per the city’s request, they have been carding everyone at the door and table.

“We have been a responsive and responsible operator,” Ashdown said.

FOX19 NOW has contacted the city solicitor for comment but has not heard back yet.

Galla Park remains open, and the case is set to be heard in February.

