‘Game-changing’ park proposed for the Banks—with big price tag

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Banks could get a facelift if a multi-million-dollar plan submitted to the city comes to fruition.

‘Freedom Park’ calls for a pedestrian park just south of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center with numerous art installations, community spaces and symbolic references to the Underground Railroad.

It also proposes a gathering point directly outside the Freedom Center that would act, according to a planning document, as the “epicenter of community engagement at the Banks.”

Cincinnati Reds COO and Banks Steering Committee Chairman Phil Castellini presented the plan to City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee on Monday.

“I think this is a game-changing, ecosystem-changing [way to] breathe life into a project that is still not yet completed,” Castellini said referring to the Banks. “I think it’s a really important vision for the city, but it also comes with a big price tag.”

Freedom Park at the Banks (City of Cincinnati)

Castellini put construction costs at $13-15 million. He said ideally the city would pay a third, the county would pay a third and private corporations would pay a third.

Castellini did not have an operating-cost figure but said he envisioned it being maintained by the Cincinnati Parks Department.

City Council approved $1 million in September for Freedom Park, though Council member David Mann said he was entirely in the dark about the plan coming into Monday’s meeting.

The $1 million came from a reserve fund established earlier this year for possible repayment of municipal income taxes that companies withheld despite the lack of clarity over whether such taxes are actually owed due to many workers teleworking outside city limits during the pandemic.

The Reds organization spent $160,000 to come up with the initial designs.

Castellini says the designs have been vetted by stakeholders including the Freedom Center, the Cincinnati Parks Board, MEMI (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) and the Bengals as well as outgoing Mayor John Cranley’s office and the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners.

Monday’s presentation functioned as a hand-off to the city, as Castellini said he’d taken the plan as far as possible without city involvement. Mann complied by referring the project to the administration for a report and a formal recommendation.

The early reception was positive. Mann called the plan “very exciting,” while Council member Greg Landsmann agreed it was “a game-changer for the entire enterprise down there.”

The plan would bring dramatic visual and functional changes to the 20-year-old riverfront development.

Since the initial renderings, the Banks was envisioned as a series of dense infill projects on a linear block grid bridging the two stadiums—what Castellini called “the bookend tenants.” The predominance of those tenants meant things were decentralized by design, while nearly all public space and park space was delineated as separate.

“I don’t believe we ever contemplated [the Banks] with the pedestrian center point and rally point in the middle,” Castellini said.

Freedom Park gives it just that.

The park would also extend a pedestrian plaza planned for the eastern half of Freedom Way. That plaza was approved and funded to the tune of $750,000 earlier this year. Construction is expected to begin this winter.

Castellini’s planning document envisions the same plaza continuing westward to Paul Brown Stadium. The result would be a pedestrian thoroughfare from one end of Freedom Way to the other.

Driving the change are a set of economic realities.

Those “bookend tenants” haven’t been shown capable of supporting the entire development. MEMI’s new ICON Music Venue figures to help, but if the Banks is going to be successful in the long term, it has to create a series of new use cases.

“The bars and restaurants continue to struggle in the off-sports-season, and so a lot of this vision is how to keep this ecosystem healthy,” Castellini said.

“The understanding here is, the more we invest in this platform of a central rallying point, the easier it will be for people to do pop-up events.”

