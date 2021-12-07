Celebration of Lights
Gov. Holcomb offers full support for Indiana Marine injured in Afghanistan

“We are there for her as she was for this country.”
Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart
Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart(Family)
By Trevor Peters
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIX) - Gov. Eric Holcomb is offering a message of support to a fellow Hoosier and Marine severely injured in Afghanistan.

Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart was among the service members wounded in the Kabul Airport attacks on Aug. 26.

Cpl. Lainhart was working with the withdrawal of U.S. troops and refugees in the frantic final days of the U.S. involvement in the war in Afghanistan when the attack happened.

The Dearborn County native was left paralyzed.

As she continues her recovery, Gov. Holcomb offered her the support of the entire state.

“We want to make sure she knows the whole state of Indiana is grateful,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We want to be there for her not just in words, but in deeds.”

Cpl. Lainhart remains in a Chicago-area hospital.

She has undergone two surgeries in more than three months already.

“You hear the word hero thrown around a lot,” Gov. Holcomb went on to say, “She answered our nation’s call, served heroically, paid the price, her sacrifice, for us to conduct interviews like this and have Thanksgiving. Not a day goes by, that’s not rhetorical, where we are not thinking of her and checking on her.”

The day before Thanksgiving, Cpl. Lainhart talked exclusively with FOX19 NOW in her first interview since the blast.

[ Tri-State Marine paralyzed in Kabul Airport attacks continues road to recovery ]

Cpl. Lainhart said she has been amazed at the amount of support she has received and shared her goal to walk again.

Whenever it’s time to return home, Gov. Holcomb said she has the full support of the statehouse.

“We are a very patriotic state who wants to help. If there is anything on her list that she needs help with, we are there for her as she was for this country.”

Cpl. Lainhart told FOX19 NOW Tuesday she hopes to return home for Christmas.

