Indiana gets first Narcan vending machine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIX) - Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Indiana’s first-ever naloxone vending machine at the St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend.

The machine is one of 19 that will be placed statewide and available for public use.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids.

The free kit will include a single dose of Narcan, instructions for use, and a referral to treatment for substance abuse.

The machine holds up to 300 kits.

“There is no single solution to ending this epidemic that has taken the lives of thousands of Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We can, however, take thoughtful steps to help shake the scourge of addiction from our communities. Naloxone vending machines are a practical tool to prevent overdoses and save lives.”

