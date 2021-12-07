Inmate assaults deputy at Kenton County Jail: VIDEO

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a deputy being assaulted by an inmate at the Kenton County Jail.

Anthony Cobb pleaded guilty on Friday in the October 2020 assault.

Cobb was convicted of assaulting two different guards at different times. He received 10 years for the assault caught on camera and five years for the one that was not.

“Any time someone assaults one of our jail guards, we take it very seriously,” said Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.

Sanders says the deputy was trying to take Cobb to solitary confinement.

“He didn’t want to comply with the instructions for him to turn around and put his hands behind his back so he could be handcuffed,” the prosecutor explained. “He basically removed his belongings from his pockets and then proceeded to assault the jail deputy.”

Cobb at the time was awaiting trial for allegedly possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

Sanders says Cobb threatened to hurt the deputy the same as he did another deputy.

“So he was making it very clear that he was intending on fighting this deputy, assaulting this deputy,” Sanders said.

The other assault on a deputy occurred prior to the one caught on camera. Sanders says that assault caused minor injuries.

The deputy in the footage didn’t escape so luckily. Sanders says he suffered career-ending injuries from the attack.

“Despiute extensive medical efforts to try to return him to work,” Sanders said, “the deputy ultimately had to take a medical retirement. Because of the injuries sustained, he couldn’t regain use of his shoulder.”

Cobb also received three years for the weapons charge, bringing his total sentence to 18 years.

