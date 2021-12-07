Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Inmate assaults deputy at Kenton County Jail: VIDEO

The deputy suffered career-ending injuries in the attack.
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a deputy being assaulted by an inmate at the Kenton County Jail.

Anthony Cobb pleaded guilty on Friday in the October 2020 assault.

Cobb was convicted of assaulting two different guards at different times. He received 10 years for the assault caught on camera and five years for the one that was not.

“Any time someone assaults one of our jail guards, we take it very seriously,” said Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.

Sanders says the deputy was trying to take Cobb to solitary confinement.

“He didn’t want to comply with the instructions for him to turn around and put his hands behind his back so he could be handcuffed,” the prosecutor explained. “He basically removed his belongings from his pockets and then proceeded to assault the jail deputy.”

Cobb at the time was awaiting trial for allegedly possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

Sanders says Cobb threatened to hurt the deputy the same as he did another deputy.

“So he was making it very clear that he was intending on fighting this deputy, assaulting this deputy,” Sanders said.

The other assault on a deputy occurred prior to the one caught on camera. Sanders says that assault caused minor injuries.

The deputy in the footage didn’t escape so luckily. Sanders says he suffered career-ending injuries from the attack.

“Despiute extensive medical efforts to try to return him to work,” Sanders said, “the deputy ultimately had to take a medical retirement. Because of the injuries sustained, he couldn’t regain use of his shoulder.”

Cobb also received three years for the weapons charge, bringing his total sentence to 18 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Green
Woman charged with weekend stabbing
The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Kentucky Congressman criticized for tweeting Christmas photo of family with guns
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Heavy rain, gusty winds, falling temps: Timeline
87-year-old woman robbed at Butler County Kroger, witness catches suspect
87-year-old woman robbed at Butler County Kroger, witness catches suspect

Latest News

Freedom Park at the Banks
‘Game-changing’ Freedom Park proposed for the Banks—with big price tag
Abigail Williams and Liberty German
Police publish new lead in double-murder of Indiana girls, 13 and 14
UC Bearcat fans stocking up on merchandise
UC gear flying off the shelves, excitement level ‘extremely high’
'Miracle' dog survives Harrison house fire
Caught on Cam: Firefighters save pup from ‘massive’ house fire