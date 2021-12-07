Lifeguards begin summer training inside Cincinnati Recreation Commission

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While it’s below freezing outside, inside the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) pool in Mount Auburn, lifeguards are being trained for the summer.

“The course is kind of their interview,” explains Aquatic Director Ethan Hibbard, “While they’re going through the course it’s like an interview process so people who we know will be good lifeguards, they’re going to come in already ready to go and they’ll have a job secured with us at that point.”

Once the lifeguards pass the American Red Cross Training Course, they are guaranteed a job with CRC.

Hibbard says now is the time to complete the 30-hour training before people get busy and positions get filled at any one of the 24 pools in the CRC network.

“First of all, it secures their job for summer, so you already know you’ll have a job with us for summertime,” Hibbard continues, “And secondly, it gives them an opportunity to do it early on so that way they’re on-boarded and ready to start by the first day of summer. So, it’s important for us to have our staff in place before the pool is even open.”

Becoming a lifeguard is about more than being a good swimmer and saving lives.

It can be the beginning of something big for these young adults.

“Kids that are 15 and 16 may not be accustomed to taking on [these responsibilities] at such an early age,” says Hubbard, “And it really prepares them for life. They already have the skills necessary to get that first job right out of college that introduces them into their career.”

The CRC hosts training sessions each month with flexible scheduling on the weekends and evenings.

The only requirement is that you are 15 years or older and able to complete the course prerequisites.

The pay for lifeguards is competitive and determined by the city.

If you commit to being a lifeguard for the CRC, the course is free. Otherwise, the cost is $400.

