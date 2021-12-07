Luke Fickell named Home Depot Coach of the Year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell is the 2021 Home Depot Coach of the Year.

In his fifth year at the University of Cincinnati, Fickell led the Bearcats to an undefeated and historic season.

Fickell led Cincinnati to a 13-0 record and captured capturing a second straight American Athletic Conference Championship.

Coach Fickell helped UC become the first-ever Group of 5 team to get into the College Football Playoff.

The Bearcats will meet No. 1 Alabama on New Year’s Eve in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

Fickell joins Brian Kelly as the only UC coach to win Home Depot Coach of the Year.

