Man sentenced for role in 2020 Butler County murder

Kaleb Tooson was convicted and sentenced Tuesday for the murder of 25-year-old Riah Milton, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for his role in a 2020 murder.

Kaleb Tooson was convicted and sentenced Tuesday for the murder of 25-year-old Riah Milton, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

On Jun 9, 2020, Milton was lured by Tooson and two other suspects to Liberty Township, the sheriff’s office said.

Tooson, Tyree Cross, and a teenage girl tried to steal Milton’s car and money.

A fight ensued during the robbery, and Milton was shot twice, the sheriff’s office says. In the aftermath, the suspects fled with Milton’s car, leaving the victim behind in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive near Liberty Park.

Tooson was arrested later that night and eventually confessed to police about what happened, the sheriff’s office said.

Cross pleaded guilty to a murder charge back in September.

