Middletown City School District reaches 2-year compensation agreement with union

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown City School District (MCSD) Board of Education approved a two-year compensation agreement with the Middletown Teachers Association (MTA), the MCSD teacher union.

According to the district, the two-year deal is made up of an estimated $2,500,000 in increased compensation for MTA members, which is made up of teachers, counselors, and school psychologists.

The contract includes a 3% salary increase this school year and a 2% increase next year with a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increase along with other language items, the district said.

The Middletown Board offered MTA two supplemental payments for December 2021 and November 2022. The MTA compensation package includes:

3% cost of living annual increase for this school year

$1,000 supplemental ESSER payment to MTA in December 2021

2% cost of living annual increase for this school year

1% supplemental ESSER payment to MTA in November 2022

“This agreement gives our community confidence we can work together for what’s best for our staff and students. I am proud of this administration, our school board, and our teachers union for coming together and reaching an agreement,” said Chris Urso, Middletown Board of Education President.

The MTA is made up of approximately 460 professional staff.

The agreement is effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.

