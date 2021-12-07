Celebration of Lights
Nick Cannon mourns death of 5-month-old son to brain cancer, dedicates show in his honor

Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable channel. He's been a regular part of TV shows unconnected to the company, including as the former host of NBC's “America's Got Talent” and host of Fox's “The Masked Singer.”(Source: POOL/CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – Nick Cannon dedicated “The Nick Cannon Show” to his seventh child, Zen Scott Cannon, who died from a brain tumor over the weekend.

Zen was just 5 months old.

Cannon said during the episode he had noticed breathing issues and an increase in what he thought were sinus issues over the past few months.

He said they took Zen to the doctor to learn there was fluid building up in the infant’s head.

Zen underwent surgery immediately and seemed to be recovering well.

“Thanksgiving he took a turn and the process sped up,” Cannon said. “The cancer began to grow a lot faster.”

Through tears, Cannon described the last quality moments he had with Zen, experiencing a sun rise and sun set with his son.

“I’m so grateful to my entire family for coming together during this time and being so loving and not judgmental of me,” he said.

Cannon gave praise to Zen’s mom Alyssa Scott, saying she was the “strongest woman” he’s ever seen.

“She was emotional when she needed to be, but she was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible,” Cannon said.

At the end of the announcement, Cannon reminded viewers to hug the people you care most about in your life.

“Hug your people. Hug your family,” he said. “Kiss somebody, tell them you love them. It’s the holidays and we’re here.”

