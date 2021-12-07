Celebration of Lights
Open audition for free CincyDance! program with Cincinnati Ballet

By Lauren Artino
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State second graders have the chance to be a part of the Cincy Ballet.

The ballet’s free CincyDance! Program is giving kids the chance to move their feet and enjoy dancing.

Auditions are on Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at the Cincinnati Ballet Margaret and Michael Valentine Center in Walnut Hills.

Chosen dancers will then be able to be a part of CincyDance’s Ballet Foundations class.

Students also have the opportunity to win a lifetime scholarship to the Cincinnati Ballet Otto M. Budig Academy.

Call 513-562-1111 to register. Due to the limited capacity, we encourage all participants to pre-register online or by phone. Limited registration will be available on the day of audition.

