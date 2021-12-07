Open audition for free CincyDance! program with Cincinnati Ballet
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State second graders have the chance to be a part of the Cincy Ballet.
The ballet’s free CincyDance! Program is giving kids the chance to move their feet and enjoy dancing.
Auditions are on Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at the Cincinnati Ballet Margaret and Michael Valentine Center in Walnut Hills.
Chosen dancers will then be able to be a part of CincyDance’s Ballet Foundations class.
Students also have the opportunity to win a lifetime scholarship to the Cincinnati Ballet Otto M. Budig Academy.
Call 513-562-1111 to register. Due to the limited capacity, we encourage all participants to pre-register online or by phone. Limited registration will be available on the day of audition.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.