Open audition for free CincyDance! program with Cincinnati Ballet

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State second graders have the chance to be a part of the Cincy Ballet.

The ballet’s free CincyDance! Program is giving kids the chance to move their feet and enjoy dancing.

Auditions are on Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at the Cincinnati Ballet Margaret and Michael Valentine Center in Walnut Hills.

Chosen dancers will then be able to be a part of CincyDance’s Ballet Foundations class.

Students also have the opportunity to win a lifetime scholarship to the Cincinnati Ballet Otto M. Budig Academy.

Call 513-562-1111 to register. Due to the limited capacity, we encourage all participants to pre-register online or by phone. Limited registration will be available on the day of audition.

