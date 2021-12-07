Celebration of Lights
Regina King movie starts filming this week in Cincinnati

Regina King accepts her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for "If Beale Street Could Talk" during...
Regina King accepts her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for "If Beale Street Could Talk" during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images).(WJRT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Filming begins this week for the latest major motion picture to be filmed in Cincinnati, “Shirley,” the story of Shirley Chisholm, America’s first black congresswoman.

Oscar-winner Regina King, who was born in Cincinnati, stars in and is a producer of the film, according to a news release Tuesday from Film Cincinnati.

Regina King won the best-supporting actress Oscar for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Her directorial feature debut was the critically acclaimed “One Night in Miami.”

“Shirley” follows the dynamic presidential campaign launched in 1972 by Shirley Chisholm.

The feature is based on her life story rights through an exclusive agreement with the Chisholm estate, and the movie will provide an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of the ground-breaking political leader during a seminal period in modern American history.

“Shirley” is written and directed by Oscar-winning writer/director, John Ridley (“American Crime,” “Needle in a Timestack”).

Royal Ties Productions and Participant will produce along with Ridley.

“We are thrilled to help bring this incredible motion picture to Cincinnati because of the jobs and economic impact it has on the region,” said Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati. “Cincinnati continues to be a world-class destination for production.”

