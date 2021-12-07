Snow is coming: Timeline

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first accumulating snow of the season is coming to the Tri-State.

Light snow will develop after 6 p.m. Tuesday night and continue overnight, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

That makes Wednesday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

First Accumulation Snow ( MINOR ) late Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Glaze, icy bridges, ramps, and less traveled roads. You will be able to do your thing just use early morning caution. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/1RWqHOJZRg — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) December 7, 2021

Most areas will see a half-inch of snow by Wednesday morning - some isolated spots could wind up with an inch, according to Marzullo.

This could impact the morning commute. Icy patches are expected on roads and other surfaces.

The ground is fairly warm due to our recent unseasonably warm temperatures, so most snow will melt on contact.

With cold air below freezing expected overnight, some of the melted snow will re-freeze into patches of black ice, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The snow will move east before noon.

Here are a few snap shots of our snow shower timeline, again a lot melts on impact but with temperatures dropping into the 20's we could see icy and glazed over surfaces at Wednesday morning. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/lMbtJgJUFA — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) December 7, 2021

Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s.

The warming trend will continue with 60s in the forecast by week’s end.

