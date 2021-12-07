Snow is coming: Timeline
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first accumulating snow of the season is coming to the Tri-State.
Light snow will develop after 6 p.m. Tuesday night and continue overnight, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
That makes Wednesday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
Most areas will see a half-inch of snow by Wednesday morning - some isolated spots could wind up with an inch, according to Marzullo.
This could impact the morning commute. Icy patches are expected on roads and other surfaces.
The ground is fairly warm due to our recent unseasonably warm temperatures, so most snow will melt on contact.
With cold air below freezing expected overnight, some of the melted snow will re-freeze into patches of black ice, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s by 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The snow will move east before noon.
Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s.
The warming trend will continue with 60s in the forecast by week’s end.
