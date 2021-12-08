Celebration of Lights
Cincinnati man sentenced after selling teen for sex, feds say

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.(Pixabay)
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.(Pixabay)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in prison for conspiring to sex traffic minor females.

William Pierce Washington, 40, was sentenced to 188 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker.

William Pierce Washington and his 51-year-old brother, William Pierce Washington, Jr., were charged by a federal grand jury in 2017, Parker said.

The younger brother trafficked a teenage girl for at least four months, the U.S. attorney said.

William Pierce Washington forced the victim to inject heroin and forced to smoke crack cocaine, according to Parker.

The teen was often beaten and, on one occasion, had a gun held to her head while being forced to have sex with someone, officials said at the time of the arrest in 2017.

Sharonville police were called to a Sharonville motel in 2017 for reports of a distraught female in the parking lot, court documents say.

The teen told officers she had spent hours in a motel room, smocking crack, and engaging in oral sex with a man who beat her, according to Parker.

Officers found the man and searched his phone, which contained texts with William Pierce Washington about agreements to plan the sexual activity, the U.S. attorney said.

Washington was also ordered to pay more than $229,000 in restitution to the victim and to a local county job and family services agency.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

