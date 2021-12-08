Celebration of Lights
C.J. Uzomah raises awareness for foundation started in honor of friend, former teammate

C.J. Uzomah's cleats featured the Lutzie 43 Foundation logo, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds...
C.J. Uzomah’s cleats featured the Lutzie 43 Foundation logo, the foundation’s 43 Key Seconds keys, Road Race logo and the Auburn Tiger eyes.(Lutzie 43 Foundation)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah wore special cleats to honor a friend and raise awareness about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

During Week 13 of the NFL season, players had the opportunity to participate in the My Cause My Cleats initiative.

Uzomah’s cleats honored the Lutzie 43 Foundation.

The foundation was started in 2014 after Uzomah’s friend and former Auburn teammate, Philip Lutzenkirchen, was killed in a distracted and impaired driving crash.

The Lutzie 43 Foundation has made it their mission to prevent the types of crashes that killed Uzomah’s close friend.

Uzomah’s cleats featured the Lutzie 43 Foundation logo, the foundation’s 43 Key Seconds keys, Road Race logo and the Auburn Tiger eyes.

Fans can bid on Uzomah’s, and other players’ cleats worn for the My Cause My Cleats initiative. All proceeds benefit the charity associated with the cleats.

[ Bid Here ]

The Bengals tight end wore these cleats as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.
The Bengals tight end wore these cleats as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.(Lutzie 43 Foundation)
The foundation was started in honor of C.J. Uzomah's friend and former college teammate, Philip...
The foundation was started in honor of C.J. Uzomah's friend and former college teammate, Philip Lutzenkirchen.(Lutzie 43 Foundation)

Hear from other Bengals players on their My Cause My Cleats in the video below.

