Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans out of prison early

Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans is out of federal prison after serving just six of his total...
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans is out of federal prison after serving just six of his total 21-month sentence for minority contracting fraud, federal prison officials confirm.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans is out of federal prison after serving just six of his total 21-month sentence for minority contracting fraud, federal prison officials confirm.

Evans arrived in Cincinnati on Dec. 2 from Ashland Federal Correctional Institution in Lexington, according to a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons, Ben O’Cone.

He is now being overseen by the prison system’s Cincinnati residential reentry management office, Cone said.

That means Evans is serving out the rest of his sentence in a halfway house or on home confinement, but prison officials won’t say which. They also won’t explain why he was released from prison after serving just a fraction of his sentence.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for a specific inmate, to include release plans or reasons for a transfer,” Cone wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.

Evans’ projected date of release from the prison system’s custody is Nov. 29, 2022.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett delayed the date that Evans reported to prison multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A grand jury determined Evans used a shell company to win millions in minority and small business demolition contracts from the state and city of Cincinnati.

Evans tried to overturn his conviction in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals but lost.

He was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, and his company must pay a $500,000 fine.

Half the money will be donated to minority companies, federal court records show.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

