Fairfield school threat brings increased police patrols

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Fairfield City School District increased patrols at all schools Wednesday through the rest of the week due to a threat, district officials announced on their website.

They said they were notified about the “generic threat” Tuesday night.

Initially, the threat did not specify a school, district officials say.

They later learned it was about the Freshman School.

School officials say they are cooperating with police in the city of Fairfield and Fairfield Township. The district educates students in both communities.

Here is the district’s message to staff and families in its entirety:

“This evening we were notified about a generic threat made on social media to the Fairfield City School District for Thursday, December 9. Initially, the threat did not name a specific school. The threat was later modified and named our Freshman School.

“Law enforcement was immediately contacted and we are cooperating with the Fairfield city and township police departments. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We are notifying all parents because of the generic nature of the initial post.

“As a precaution, there will be increased police patrols at all schools on Wednesday, December 8, Thursday, December 9, and Friday, December 10.”

