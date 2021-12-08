Father accused of leaving 6-week-old son in car in freezing temperatures for 30 minutes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing charges after police say he left his infant son alone in a car with the windows partially open in 30-degree weather for about 30 minutes.

Court documents say a children’s services worker was meeting a client at the Reading Branch of the Cincinnati Public Library around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when she noticed an empty car with an infant carrier inside.

She said she couldn’t tell if there was a child in the infant seat because it was covered with blankets so she called police.

When officers arrived, they said they found the car with its windows partially down, engine running, and doors unlocked.

The outside temperature was about 30 degrees police wrote in court documents.

Officers said they were at the library for about 10 minutes when the infant’s father, James Earl Malcolm, 34 came outside.

Malcolm told police he was at the library to get DVDs, the court documents claim.

Court documents say the arresting officer reviewed security video from the library which showed Malcolm was inside for 30 minutes.

The officer also said he saw a bottle of vodka between the driver’s seat and center console of the car in plain view.

Malcolm is facing charges of endangering children and possession of an open container, according to court records.

James Earl Malcolm, 34, is facing a charge of endangering children after police wrote in court documents that he left his 6-week-old son alone in a car for more than 30 minutes. The temperature outside was 30 degrees, officers say. (Hamilton County Jail)

