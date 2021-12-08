First Alert Weather Day: Icy roads snarl morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Less than an inch of snow and freezing temperatures caused plenty of trouble for the morning commute Wednesday.

Highways and roads were left icy and slick, prompting a flurry of school delays and closings, many in northern Kentucky.

LIST: School Closings & Delays

It will be hours before temperatures warm enough to improve roads.

I-71/75 is moving again, slowly, at the RIchwood exit after it closed for several hours due to ice https://t.co/zmY1GEuAx4 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 8, 2021

Just before 8 a.m., Cincinnati police activated their emergency auto accident reporting procedure due to the road conditions.

That means the police department will not respond to non-injury car accidents. Drivers involved in these types of crashes are asked to exchange information and complete an accident report at any CPD district.

Drivers also can report accidents through the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles using this form.

Traffic is crawling across Northern Kentucky.

I-71/75 is closed near Richwood exit due to ice, Boone Co dispatchers say

LIVE drive-time updates on FOX19 NOW Morning News:https://t.co/JOpwgFAtdm pic.twitter.com/3El549AXbb — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 8, 2021

Crashes closed at least three major highways ahead of the morning commute, resulting in lengthy delays for some motorists, especially in northern Kentucky.

Traffic crawled most of the morning commute along I-71/75, and I-275 in northern Kentucky and both sides of I-75 in Cincinnati.

The highways in northern Kentucky were still snow-covered by 3 a.m. even though snow began falling hours earlier.

Road crews were caught off guard by the amount of snow and damage it did to the roads, said Nancy Wood, spokeswoman for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

“All the information we were looking at ended up being a bit more significant than we anticipated. Everything we were monitoring wasn’t calling for this. We started spot treating in Carroll County about midnight. We just had our state crews out. We did not call our contractors,” she said.

“It’s just one of those weird snows. Folks just really need to be cautious. A little skim of snow can cause havoc as we see especially on the bridges and overpasses. If folks are not cautious behind the wheel, it can impact our interstates, and then it backs us up trying to get our trucks out to the areas.”

She said road crews began to treat highways in northern Kentucky about 3 a.m. and now 58 trucks are out.

“We still have issues with bridges and overpasses with black ice,” she said. “That’s always our trouble spots.”

The 2 right lanes are blocked on I-75 North beyond US-50 West/River Rd /6th St to Harrison Ave, due to a crash. @FOX19 #OHGO pic.twitter.com/qD4mHNG3Tk — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) December 8, 2021

Traffic Alert: CPD is closing Kirby at Glenview due to car off road into woods, per District 3

Crash NB I-75 at Mitchell Ave, left lane blocked per ohgo

Here's a pic of that crash: pic.twitter.com/yVBfK5ZyHd — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 8, 2021

In the storm tracker this morning..Here’s a look at the backup on Northbound 75/71 at the Florence Exit @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/027mnH5QbB — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) December 8, 2021

Roads are slick and we are seeing quite a few issues in NKY.

Here’s what my neighborhood looked like when I left for work this morning.

Crews are out, so give them plenty of space to salt/clear the roads. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/YrpcJmvhRj — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) December 8, 2021

Southbound Interstate 75 was closed at the Ezzard Charles Drive exit for more than an hour, according to Cincinnati police.

A semi-tractor-trailer was involved in a crash about 2:45 a.m., they confirmed.

The highway reopened by 4 a.m.

Westbound I-275 was blocked for nearly two hours near the Ohio River in northern Kentucky when a vehicle jackknifed about 2:20 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers.

One lane is now open, but traffic delays are lingering. No injuries were reported, they said.

Light dusting of snow Downtown.

Watch for icy roads and overpasses!

Team coverage starts at 4:30 on FOX19 NOW Morning News pic.twitter.com/6RM2toMvEj — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) December 8, 2021

Sixth Street overpass near Linn Street pic.twitter.com/raoiSN7frC — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) December 8, 2021

Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s.

The warming trend will continue with temperatures in the 60s by the week’s end.

You can stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the FOX19 First Alert Weather app. To download, use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.