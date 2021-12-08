First Alert Weather Day: Roads slick from overnight snow, expect delays

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time as you head out Wednesday morning.

Overnight snow has come to an end, leaving a light dusting across most of the Tri-State.

But many roads are untreated or they were visibly plowed but are still slick with either a new dusting of snow or refreeze.

Temperatures are in the 20s.

Crashes closed at least two major highways overnight and a few vehicles were spotted off the road early Wednesday.

Highways in northern Kentucky are especially slick and still snow-covered in areas like Interstate I-275 between I-71/75 and the Ohio River and south along I-71/75.

School delays and closings are starting to come in. Gallatin County schools in northern Kentucky are closed. Boone County is among districts delaying classes by an hour.

In the storm tracker this morning..Here’s a look at the backup on Northbound 75/71 at the Florence Exit @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/027mnH5QbB — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) December 8, 2021

Roads are slick and we are seeing quite a few issues in NKY.

Here’s what my neighborhood looked like when I left for work this morning.

Crews are out, so give them plenty of space to salt/clear the roads. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/YrpcJmvhRj — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) December 8, 2021

Seeing delays on I-71/75 in Florence at Turfway Road pic.twitter.com/7lnoiHx1Hv — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 8, 2021

Highways in northern Kentucky are slick, our crews coming into work say

Here's a look at I-71/75 at Donaldson Hwy

Second shot is the highway at Buttermilk Pike pic.twitter.com/ewy97a9XJb — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 8, 2021

SB I-75 was shut down at Ezzard Charles Dr. overight due to a crash involving semi

It's open again

Be sure to allow for extra travel time this morning! Many roads are untreated or slick

See live drive-time conditions on FOX19 NOW Morning News at 4:30 pic.twitter.com/BSOUC5kRzV — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) December 8, 2021

Southbound Interstate 75 was closed at the Ezzard Charles Drive exit for more than an hour, according to Cincinnati police.

A semi-tractor-trailer was involved in a crash about 2:45 a.m., they confirmed.

The highway reopened by 4 a.m.

Westbound I-275 was blocked for nearly two hours near the Ohio River in northern Kentucky when a vehicle jackknifed about 2:20 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers.

One lane is now open, but traffic delays are lingering. No injuries were reported, they said.

Light dusting of snow Downtown.

Watch for icy roads and overpasses!

Team coverage starts at 4:30 on FOX19 NOW Morning News pic.twitter.com/6RM2toMvEj — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) December 8, 2021

Sixth Street overpass near Linn Street pic.twitter.com/raoiSN7frC — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) December 8, 2021

Because the ground is warm due to our recent unseasonably mild temperatures for this time of year, some of the snow melted as it landed.

Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s.

The warming trend will continue with temperatures in the 60s by week’s end.

