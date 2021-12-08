Celebration of Lights
First Alert Weather Day: Roads slick from overnight snow, expect delays

Overnight snow has ended, but many roads are still snow-covered and there are icy patches....
Overnight snow has ended, but many roads are still snow-covered and there are icy patches. Here's a look at northbound Interstate 71/75 in Florence.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Frank Marzullo
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time as you head out Wednesday morning.

Overnight snow has come to an end, leaving a light dusting across most of the Tri-State.

But many roads are untreated or they were visibly plowed but are still slick with either a new dusting of snow or refreeze.

Temperatures are in the 20s.

Crashes closed at least two major highways overnight and a few vehicles were spotted off the road early Wednesday.

Highways in northern Kentucky are especially slick and still snow-covered in areas like Interstate I-275 between I-71/75 and the Ohio River and south along I-71/75.

School delays and closings are starting to come in. Gallatin County schools in northern Kentucky are closed. Boone County is among districts delaying classes by an hour.

LIST: School Closings & Delays

Southbound Interstate 75 was closed at the Ezzard Charles Drive exit for more than an hour, according to Cincinnati police.

A semi-tractor-trailer was involved in a crash about 2:45 a.m., they confirmed.

The highway reopened by 4 a.m.

Westbound I-275 was blocked for nearly two hours near the Ohio River in northern Kentucky when a vehicle jackknifed about 2:20 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers.

One lane is now open, but traffic delays are lingering. No injuries were reported, they said.

Hour-by-hour forecast, live radar

Because the ground is warm due to our recent unseasonably mild temperatures for this time of year, some of the snow melted as it landed.

Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s.

The warming trend will continue with temperatures in the 60s by week’s end.

You can stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the FOX19 First Alert Weather app. To download, use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

