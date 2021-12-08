Celebration of Lights
Former Lakota West football standout earns NFL weekly honors

Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) celebrates during the second half of an...
Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 34-33. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Lakota West football standout linebacker Jordan Hicks is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Hicks, now in his third season with the Arizona Cardinals, tallied a season-high 13 tackles to help his team get the Week 13 win against the Chicago Bears.

Hicks also recorded two sacks and a pair of tackles for loss in the 33-22 Arizona victory.

This is Hicks’ first Defensive Player of the Week award.

Hicks went on to play college ball at Texas after graduating from Lakota West.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hicks spent his first four years as a member of the Eagles and was part of the 2018 Super Bowl championship team.

