Fort Washington Way reopens after shooting investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 closed for around three hours at US-50 Tuesday night while Cincinnati police investigated a shooting.

Police described it as a possible “road-rage incident” in the area of I-471 and eastbound Fort Washington Way.

So far, according to a CPD spokesperson, the investigation reveals a victim was driving on I-71 and was shot by someone in another vehicle.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He drove himself to The Christ Hospital around 6:30 p.m.

EMS then transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, police say.

There is no suspect info at this time.

Police are working to cull evidence and traffic camera footage to determine where exactly the shooting occurred.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

I-71 North is CLOSED at US-50 because of a police incident. Use caution in the area, and check https://t.co/YpFC60BTuC for updates. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) December 8, 2021

