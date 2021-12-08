Celebration of Lights
Hamilton using Ornament Crawl to spotlight its businesses

Get up to 30 ornaments at the Ornament Crawl in Hamilton
By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Hamilton is hosting an ornament crawl where you can get as many as 30 unique ornaments from Tri-State businesses.

The Ornament Crawl is going on through Dec. 18th where you can choose a package of 15 or 30 businesses to get a Christmas tree ornament from throughout Hamilton.

All you do is show proof of purchasing a ticket to the Ornament Crawl to each of the participating businesses to get your ornament.

The ornaments are valued at up to $15 each, but you can get them for just $2.

“Hamilton has it all,” exclaims Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership and Marketing Tiffany Grubb. “We have unique shops, we have local restaurants, we have full bars, we have the DORA, which is the designated outdoor refreshment area, where you can grab a drink and walk around town while you’re shopping.”

While visiting these businesses, they hope you will pick up a gift or two for someone on your Christmas list or even get a bite to eat at one of the bars or restaurants.

Grubb says they have seen people from mid-Kentucky to Springboro purchase tickets.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce is also hosting the Reindeer Game among other events through the holiday season. It is all part of Holly Jolly Hamilton.

While the Ornament Crawl requires a ticket and a fee, many of the other events are free. You can find out more here.

