More sunshine this afternoon, highs around 40

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gradual clearing through the afternoon today. Highs will hold in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees across the Tri-State. You’ll notice a gradual increase in the cloud cover overnight as temperatures drop into the frigid 20s.

A nice warming trend is headed our way. Temperatures will climb into the 50s on Thursday with only a slight chance of late day showers. Highs on Friday and Saturday are slated to rise into the 60s.

Watch for rain showers Thursday through Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.