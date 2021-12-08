NKY drivers face slick, untreated roads on morning commute

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kentucky Transportation Department says Wednesday was not their best day to get roads cleared for the morning commute.

Industrial Road in Florence is one of several roads where crashes happened during the morning.

An AYSV Food Services driver was among those involved in a crash on Industrial Road, according to AYSV owner Chris Shivner.

He says the road conditions made him rethink sending his drivers out that early.

“The first one went out on industrial road got into a minor little fender bender,” explained Shivner. “So, I held the rest of the workers here.”

Once the roads got better, Shivner felt okay with sending his drivers out on the road.

So why hadn’t crews been out yet to clear and treat roads?

According to Nancy Wood with KYTC, the trucks were stuck in the backup that resulted from the poor driving conditions.

“We were prepared to go out and spot treat, but we got behind with backups and things that were happening this morning,” explained Wood.

She says while they have been cleaning and treating roads for years, they still need to get better.

“We’ve been doing this for years and sometimes we’ve called everyone in, and nothing happened,” Wood recalled. “So, we didn’t do our best on this event, and we will keep trying out best from here on out.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.