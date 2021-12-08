Celebration of Lights
Ohio Senate approves sports gaming bill, now heads to House

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohioans are one step closer to being able to bet on their favorite sports team after the Senate voted in favor of a bill that would allow betting on college and professional sports as well as esports events.

A 10% tax would be assessed on the sports gaming industry with proceeds going mostly toward schools.

“This is much more than a sports gaming bill, it’s an economic development bill that addresses an issue that’s already happening. This will make it legal, and generate not only business development but revenue for the state,” Sen. Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) said.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission will oversee sports betting with the Ohio Lottery Commission playing a role in gaming at retail lottery locations.

The bill now goes to the House for a vote.

If approved by the house and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, the program will launch no later than Jan. 1, 2023.

