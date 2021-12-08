Perfect North Slopes announces opening day
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Get the snowboard and skis ready; Perfect North Slopes opens on Dec. 9.
The 2021/2022 opening day begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. that night.
Perfect North is only allowing snowboarding and skiing on Thursday. Tubing will not be available.
Perfect North Slopes Bonus Days run from Opening Day through Dec. 16.
Bonus Day pricing is $48 lift ticket for ages 13-59 and $38 for ages 12 and younger. Rental equipment during Bonus Days is discounted to $20.
