Perfect North Slopes announces opening day

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Get the snowboard and skis ready; Perfect North Slopes opens on Dec. 9.

The 2021/2022 opening day begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. that night.

Perfect North is only allowing snowboarding and skiing on Thursday. Tubing will not be available.

Opening Day is here! Ski and Ride Thursday, December 9th from 12 Noon - 9:30 PM with limited terrain from the Blue and Green chairlifts. Snow Tubing is not open for the '21/22 winter as of now. Bonus Days will begin 12/09 and continue through 12/16.

Perfect North Slopes Bonus Days run from Opening Day through Dec. 16.

Bonus Day pricing is $48 lift ticket for ages 13-59 and $38 for ages 12 and younger. Rental equipment during Bonus Days is discounted to $20.

