Police searching for Tri-State man missing since October

Craig Prophett
Craig Prophett(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who hasn’t been seen in more than a month.

Craig Prophett, 36, has ties to West Chester through his wife and Forest Park through his mother. Police say he also has ties to Forest Park.

Prophett is homeless and is currently going through a divorce, according to police.

He was last seen October 28 around noon.

Prophett is described as 6′3″ and 175 lbs. with brown eyes and a tattoo reading “Aries” on his right arm.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati Police District Five at 513.569.8500.

