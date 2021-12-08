Police seek help identifying suspects in Warren County home invasion, shooting

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are looking to identify three suspects who were involved in a home invasion and shooting in Franklin Township on Wednesday.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 4000 block of Pennyroyal Road for a reported home invasion and shooting.

When deputies arrived, they said they located a 32 year old female who had been shot in her shoulder.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told deputies three male subjects entered the home and began firing before fleeing the scene possibly in a dark-colored SUV.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance video captured the suspects on camera.

One suspect appears to be wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the saying “Don’t Get Emotional Its Only Broken Promises” on the back with dark-colored jogging pants with a red stripe.

Another suspect is seen in dark-colored pants, dark-colored shirt and a white mask.

The third suspect is wearing dark-colored Adidas jogging pants with a white stripe, dark-colored shirt and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-925-2525.

