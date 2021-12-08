WB I-74 reopens after semi fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is open again in western Hamilton County after a semi fire closed it earlier Wednesday morning.

It happened at the North Bend Road exit about 8:15 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers say.

No injuries were reported.

Green Township fire officials said in a tweet the cargo on the truck is not hazardous.

The highway reopened by 9:15 a.m.

The ramp off the highway remains blocked.

I-74 westbound is closed before North Bend Road exit for a truck fire. Cargo is not hazardous. #cincytraffic pic.twitter.com/Yn7MWV7ehM — Green Twp Fire & EMS (@GreenTwpFD) December 8, 2021

This is the latest incident in a morning that saw lengthy delays and highway closures due to icy roads from overnight snow.

I-74/US-52 West CLOSED at North Bend Rd because of a fire.@FOX19 #OHGO pic.twitter.com/UN1YgOBZeH — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) December 8, 2021

