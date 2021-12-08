WB I-74 reopens after semi fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is open again in western Hamilton County after a semi fire closed it earlier Wednesday morning.
It happened at the North Bend Road exit about 8:15 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers say.
No injuries were reported.
Green Township fire officials said in a tweet the cargo on the truck is not hazardous.
The highway reopened by 9:15 a.m.
The ramp off the highway remains blocked.
This is the latest incident in a morning that saw lengthy delays and highway closures due to icy roads from overnight snow.
