WB I-74 reopens after semi fire

A semi tractor-trailer caught on fire, closing the westbound lanes of Interstate 74 at North...
A semi tractor-trailer caught on fire, closing the westbound lanes of Interstate 74 at North Bend Road Wednesday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers say. It has reopened.(Green Township Fire Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is open again in western Hamilton County after a semi fire closed it earlier Wednesday morning.

It happened at the North Bend Road exit about 8:15 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers say.

No injuries were reported.

Green Township fire officials said in a tweet the cargo on the truck is not hazardous.

The highway reopened by 9:15 a.m.

The ramp off the highway remains blocked.

This is the latest incident in a morning that saw lengthy delays and highway closures due to icy roads from overnight snow.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

